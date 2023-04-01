DOSM says will implement Economic Census this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Statistics Department of Malaysia (DOSM) will implement the Economic Census 2023 to be used as a benchmark for the economy and as planning continuity for the country’s development.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pix) said a vital feature of the census would be to assess the 12th Malaysia Plan and the Malaysia Transformation Programme.

“Apart from that, the economic census will also be used in the production of new economic data such as from the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0), the Internet of Things (IOT), or the Internet of Everything (IOE),” he told the media at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the department and Bursa Malaysia here today.

Mohd Uzir said the economic census will also be used to generate main statistics at the national, state, and district levels. “It will encompass various sectors, such as mining, manufacturing, construction, services, agriculture, water and electric supply, involving over 1.25 million organisations,” he added.-Bernama