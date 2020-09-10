Double jeopardy of detention and exposure to Covid-19 infection

THE spike in the number of detected positive Covid-19 cases mainly due to the Lahat Datu cluster has brought the spotlight on lock-ups.

Questions have been raised on the ratio of detainees to the holding cells at the Lahad Datu police headquarters. The cluster was traced to two undocumented migrants who were held there on Aug 24. Within a fortnight, the number of infections from there shot up to 50.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah pointed to the cramped and crowded condition at the lock-up quarters.

The Lahat Datu cluster is not the first to emerge from detention centres. There were 650 infections and one death from the Bukit Jalil Detention Depot, 72 from Sepang, 67 from Semenyih and two from Putrajaya.

When theSun spoke to the Prisons Department in early April, it said new prison inmates in the country would be quarantined in a separate cell as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19 to other prisoners and staff members.

Obviously, this practice was not put in place in the affected detention centres. All detention facilities, including police lock-ups, should start to quarantine and test new arrivals before they are introduced to the rest of the detainee population.

There is also a need to manage the number of detainees at all the centres to prevent overcrowding. And this applies to prisons as well.

According to Prisons Department deputy director-general (security and correctional) Datuk Alzafry Mohamed Alnassif Mohamed Adahan, there are about 68,000 prison inmates currently housed in 42 prisons nationwide.

This number exceeds the optimal capacity of 52,000.

Charles Hector of Malaysians Against Death Penalty and Torture (Madpet) pointed out that about 25% of them are remand pre-trial prisoners.

His call for the release of a majority of these pre-conviction prisoners on reduced bail or personal bond should be considered, especially for those who have not been charged with committing serious crime against another person.

It is timely that the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has announced that the standard operating procedure (SOP) in dealing with illegal migrants has been enhanced.

We cannot risk having our lock-up clusters spiralling out of control to the scale of Singapore’s foreign worker dormitories.

