Double whammy for budget hotels

PETALING JAYA: Budget hotels are facing a double whammy as they are unable to get bank loans and landlords have not been willing to reduce their rent.

Deputy chairman of the Malaysia Budget Hotel Association Dr Sri Ganesh Michiel said budget hotel operators are unable to get the loans promised by the government because they are seen as high-risk.

He said the government appointed banks to disburse the loans because the industry has been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sri Ganesh said the main problem is that banks are using the normal criteria when assessing loan applications by budget hotels.

“They are not taking into account the present situation and the problems faced by budget hotels.

“We have no customers and we need money to stay afloat, pay rental and staff salaries,” he said.

Sri Ganesh said budget hotel operators have invested about RM1 million to RM3 million to start their businesses and because of the high investment, the tenancy agreement is for 15 years on average.

He said because some of the hotel operators are not able to pay the rent, the landlords are threatening to take over the building.

“Some of the operators have not been able to meet the landlords because they do not know who they are. They usually go through an agent to rent a building,” he told theSun.

Despite the government giving a moratorium on loans, Sri Ganesh said a number of landlords have not granted such concessions or reduced the rent.

Sri Ganesh said an average 20-room hotel needs about RM40,000 a month to operate.

He said 15% to 20% of the 2,300 members may close shop if no help is forthcoming, and budget hotels in Penang, Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru are most likely to cease operations first.

Sri Ganesh said on average, each hotel employs about 10 people, which may put 23,000 workers out of a job.

“One other problem faced by budget hotels is the mixed message that is coming from the government.

“The Tourism Ministry states that budget hotels can operate as they form part of essential services but local authorities are not allowing them to do so.

“If hotels open their doors, they will be fined and told to stop operating by the local authorities,” he added.

Sri Ganesh said they are unable to appeal when issued with a fine, nor do they know who to contact because most local authority offices are closed.

He said a common consensus is needed on how to deal with such issues.

“We should be allowed to operate because many essential services workers from out of state are moving around and they need a place to stay.”

Sri Ganesh said hotels will be the last industry to recover as people will be afraid to travel and stay in hotel rooms as they may feel the room could be infected with the virus.

Double whammy for budget hotels