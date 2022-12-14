Double win for Heineken Malaysia at UNGCMYB Sustainability Awards 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Heineken Malaysia Bhd was recognised at the United Nations Global Compact Malaysia & Brunei (UNGCMYB) Sustainability Performance Awards 2022, winning two awards in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Ambition Benchmarks Awards category.

Heineken Malaysia was awarded for SDG Ambition Benchmark 2: Net-positive water impact in water-stressed basins and SDG Ambition Benchmark 3: Zero waste to landfill and incineration.

Commenting on the achievement, Heineken Malaysia’s managing director Roland Bala said: “It is an honour for us to be recognised by UNGCMYB. In line with our Brew A Better World sustainability strategy, we are committed to reaching net zero emissions in production by 2030 and the wider value chain by 2040.”

“We are also committed to working with our stakeholders towards conserving healthy watersheds. We are the first company in Malaysia to have fully balanced the water used in our products since 2020 and we reached 289% of our water balancing target in 2021. We continue to make progress in improving the efficiency of our water consumption at our Sungei Way Brewery, with an aim to reach 2.6 litres of water for every litre of our product,” he added.

He said these are indeed ambitious targets, nevertheless, but they are committed to caring for our people and planet.