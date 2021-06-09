Doubles keeps Swiatek ‘alive’ at French Open, says coach

PARIS: French Open champion Iga Swiatek’s (pix) coach said he has no concerns she may put her title defence at risk by playing doubles at Roland Garros, claiming the extra workload keeps her “alive”.

Swiatek takes on Greece’s Maria Sakkari for a place in the semifinals on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old teamed up with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands to reach the women’s doubles semifinals.

“I feel that with Grand Slams taking place over 14, 15 days, they can be pretty long,” said Piotr Sierzputowski.

“So coming to a match court, it keeps you alive and gives you space to let your emotions go.

“Playing doubles also helps you stay in rhythm, win or lose, you keep your routines.”

Fellow quarterfinalist Barbora Krejcikova, who tackles Coco Gauff on Wednesday, also made the doubles semifinals with Katerina Siniakova.

Krejcikova was in the mixed doubles with Filip Polasek but the top seeds were defeated in the quarterfinals. – AFP