Down syndrome man missing since Hari Raya eve

SEREMBAN: A man with down syndrome was reported missing after leaving his house on Hari Raya eve on May 1.

The man's father, Dorajak Kazamad(pix), 63, said he and his wife were too busy cleaning the house to prepare for Aidilfitri, that they did not realise Mohd Fareez had sneaked out.

“After fajr prayers, we continued to clean the house and did not notice my son had gone out through the back door at 6.30 am. I thought he had gone to buy breakfast at a shop nearby.

“It is normal for him to quietly leave the house in the mornings to buy drinks and return home. But until now, he has not returned and we are worried for him,“ he said when met by Bernama at his home in Taman Desa Dahlia, Senawang here today.

According to Dorajak this is not the first time his son has gone missing. Before this, Mohd Fareez went missing but he was found by the public and Welfare Department officers a few days later.

Dorajak said he and his wife Fadilah Mohamad Laji, 62, had lodged a police report at the Senawang police station on the first day of Aidilfitri on May 2.

They had also gone looking for Mohd Fareez around Senawang and Seremban, especially at the bus terminal, shops and clinics.

Dorajak said his son was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms, while urging anyone who might have seen his son to contact him at 017-2678673 or the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof when contacted confirmed receiving the report about the man's disappearance and called on those with information on Mohd Fareez to contact the nearest police station.

“The case has been classified as a Missing Person and police are now tracking the whereabouts of Mohd Fareez,” he added.-Bernama