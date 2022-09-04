Down the wire at 12th leg of PNAGS in Kuala Terengganu

PETALING JAYA: The 12th Qualifying Round of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) saw one of the stiffest fights for a berth in the National Finals.

The keen challenge posed by players at the Kuala Terengganu Golf Resort had the champions winning on countback in the B, C and D Medals.

Lim Jen Jean (Hcp 5) was however a clear winner in Medal A by carding 37 and 32 for a Nett score of 69. His closest rival was fellow five-handicapper Muhammad Azfar Syaukani Azizan who came in a distant second with 38-38 for 76.

Mohd Azwan Md Azmi (Hcp 6) and Rohaizad Zainal Abidin (Hcp 10) both scored a Nett score of 67 in Medal B but the title went to the six-handicapper.

Likewise, Johari Abd Hamid (Hcp 11) edged Ch’ng Bak Lim (Hcp 12) for the C Medal after both carded identical scores 34-33.

Azuan Dahli (Hcp 16) also won the D Medal on countback after five players were tied with Nett scores of 67. Medal E had a clear winner in Mohd Nuruddin Mohd Yassin (Hcp 24) who also scored 69.

The remaining Qualifying Rounds of PNAGS are at the Damai Golf & Country Club in Kuching on Sept 10 and Sabah Golf & Country Club on Sept 24 before the National Finals at the East Course of the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club on Oct 15.

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor and Paradox Hotel Group.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, M-150, Titoni, Jakes Charbroil, SweatSPA, Golf Pride by VinGolf Tumasek, Munchy’s, Les Copaque, Dr. Group Holdings, theSun and Clubhouse.

So far, no golfer has struck an ace in PNAGS 2022 to claim the hole -in-one prize. ATG Watch is sponsoring Titoni as hole-in-one prizes for PNAGS to the tune of RM15,000 per watch. The main hole-in-prize up for grab is a Perodua Ativa, which is worth about RM72,000 on the road.