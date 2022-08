JOHOR BHARU: Flash floods hit several parts of Johor Baru city following a downpour which started around noon.

The flooded roads are Jalan Yahya Awal, Jalan Ayer Molek and Jalan Wong Ah Fook in downtown Johor Baru.

Meanwhile, according to social media postings, the downpour also caused flooding around the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA).