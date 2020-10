KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Pemuda Ikatan Malaysia (DPIM) is urging political parties in the country to implement a ‘ceasefire’ for the time being due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Its chief, Shahir Adnan (pix) said it could not be denied that the spike this time was closely linked to the recent Sabah state election, hence all political leaders should learn from this.

“As everyone is aware, the Sabah state election was held due to the political conflict in the state, which led to the dissolution of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly.”

“DPIM calls on the political leaders to think of the public’s concerns and anxieties, and to focus on solving issues faced by the people, especially in curbing the spread of Covid-19,“ he said in a statement, here, today. — Bernama