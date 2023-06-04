DPM: Felcra to distribute RM182.7m in profits to 68,437 participants

JELEBU: A total of 68,437 Felcra Berhad participants nationwide will receive the Final Participant Project Distributable Profit 2022 payment amounting to RM182.7 million.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the payments will be made in stages from today and, as such, help reduce the burden of those celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“The reason we are announcing (the total profit) here (is because) Felcra’s biggest (profit) nationwide is in Negeri Sembilan. Hopefully, this profit is not only earned by Felcra.

“Insya-Allah, after this we await (the announcement by) Risda,” he said in his speech at the “Santunan Kasih Ramadan” event in Simpang Pertang, here, today.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the total involved 616 profitable projects and the quantum of the final payment is influenced by the price trend of crude palm oil (CPO), agricultural input costs and labour costs following the minimum wage adjustment enforced by the government.

He said the total annual profit distribution of Felcra Berhad 2022 project participants had also soared to RM501,556,634 from RM475,207,280 in 2021, which is a 5.54 per cent or RM26,349,354 increase.

He said the move would be able to help the participants undergo various entrepreneurship programmes and help provide a lucrative side income to the participants.

At the ceremony, Ahmad Zahid also presented donations totalling RM86,000 to mosques and tahfiz centres around the Pertang state assembly constituency and distributed ‘duit raya’ to tahfiz students. -Bernama