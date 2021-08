JOHOR BAHRU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was today granted an audience with the Sultan Johor of Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar before holding a meeting with Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

According to a post on His Majesty’s official Facebook page, the audience was held at Istana Pasir Pelangi, here.

The deputy prime minister arrived at the palace at 10.45 am and the meeting lasted over an hour, it said.

At 2.15 pm, the official car carrying Ismail Sabri was seen entering the Menteri Besar’s official residence in Saujana, followed by several other cars, including official cars of state executive councillors.

Ismail Sari, who is also Defence Minister, was seen leaving the residence at 3.50 pm.-Bernama