Dr M: Anwar caused me to lose, he lost as well

PETALING JAYA: Pejuang chairperson Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he would still be prime minister today if not for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Utusan Malaysia reports.

Mahathir said after his resignation as prime minister on Feb 24, 2020, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had to determine which MP had the support of the majority.

“I would still be the prime minister. When I resigned, the Agong asked all 220 MPs to write down their choice for prime minister.

“I thought Pakatan Harapan would choose me because I was with Harapan. But Anwar said he had a lot of support. Anwar had 92 votes while I had 62, which did not come from Harapan but from others. I don’t know who.

“If I received those 92 votes from Harapan, I would have 154, and I would be prime minister. I couldn’t be the prime minister; he (Anwar) lost as well,“ Mahathir reportedly said.