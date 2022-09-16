Dr M branded PAS ‘opportunistic’ over ‘kafir’ remarks

PETALING JAYA: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) has hit back at PAS, calling it an “opportunistic” party for working with Umno despite describing its members as infidels in the past.

According to reports, Dr Mahathir said that PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang used to call Barisan Nasional infidels for working with non-Muslim parties, but it too went down the same route by partnering with Umno in Muafakat Nasional.

“I find PAS’ actions peculiar because it differs from its previous stand,” the Pejuang chairman reportedly told reporters after the launch of the Pejuanita convention.

“Previously, PAS accused Umno of being an infidel party and other things. But, without denying that Umno is an infidel party, it means they are now working with infidels.”

“PAS is opportunistic. When they see an opportunity, they put aside their principles. However, they say that they struggle for Islam, that they cannot work with infidels or they themselves will become infidels,” he reportedly said.

The two-time premier then branded PAS an opportunistic party for setting aside its principles once it was given power and position.

It was reported yesterday that Hadi claimed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) was a coalition that gave and took bribes, adding that those in the coalition were allegedly immoral and not religious.