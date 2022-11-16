Dr M: Depreciating ringgit will be rejected soon

PETALING JAYA: The ringgit depreciation against the US dollar (USD) will eventually lead to the local currency being rejected and USD would be used to pay hotel and restaurant bills, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

“Local currency would be rejected for all payments, even for sales of valuable items,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the ringgit’s value was less than the depreciation during the 1998 financial crisis.

“It is now worth less than the depreciation during the Financial Crisis of 1998. Before, we needed RM 3.80 to buy dollars’ worth of imports, but now we need RM4.70. Depreciation makes us poor, and continuous deprecation undermines the value of investments in shares or project,“ he added.