Dr M: Discord among govt parties delaying GE15

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad(pix) said the 15th General Election (GE15) is unlikely to be held before Budget 2023.

This was due to the frictions among parties in the government coalition.

Sinar Harian quoted the Langkawi MP saying that the failure of the parties in the government to reach an agreement to hold the elections has left them unable to dissolve the government immediately.

“If the election date were up to me, I would fix it when my party is strong enough to win,” he said.

“I expect the government is thinking the same thing. They will choose a date when they are sure they can win. But at the moment, they are not united,”

Parliament will automatically dissolve on July 16 next year.