Dr M: I left Umno because of unethical practices

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad(pix) said it is wrong to label him as a political frog for jumping parties, The Malaysian Insight reports.

“I left Umno only because there were many unethical practices going on there, hence I founded Bersatu to explain to the public what Umno was doing,” he reportedly said during a meeting with Kampung Baru residents in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

He was responding to comments made by Baling Umno MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim who took a jab at the Pejuang chairman, calling him “bapa loncat” during the parliamentary debate last week on of the anti-party hopping bill.

Dr Mahathir reportedly said he was always true to his principles.