Dr M: Malaysia lagging behind neighbours? Its Najib’s fault

PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak(pix), was responsible for Malaysia lagging behind its neighbours.

“It is amazing. Najib is at it again. He is blatantly blaming others for the situation that he himself created.

“Yes, the country is lagging behind its neighbours. Correct. But it is due to Najib’s corrupted government. It is due to the huge amounts of money he borrowed which have now disappeared.

“It is due to the projects he started, which were not only overpriced but favoured the other parties. It is due to the projects being of little benefit to the country. And, of course, due to having to pay to settle the huge debts incurred by him. There is no money left to develop the country,“ Dr Mahathir wrote on his Facebook today.

The Langkawi MP also allegedly accused Najib of engineering the change of government twice.

“Who is he asking to focus on the economy? It cannot be PH (Pakatan Harapan) as he has engineered the back door change of government; not once but twice,“ he added.

Last week, Najib said the country was lagging behind its neighbours and blamed it on the Pakatan Harapan government’s decision to call off many projects.