Dr M: Pejuang won’t join ‘big tent’ if led by Anwar, Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says the party will not work under a big coalition if it is led by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Utusan Malaysia reports.

The former prime minister admitted that all opposition parties needed to work together in what has been dubbed the “big tent”, if they wanted to prevent a Barisan Nasional victory in GE15.

“There should be a ‘big tent’ as the country is going through so many problems ... especially the Malays, (who) have a lot of problems. But we have to find someone who is straight,” he reportedly said.

When asked why Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Anwar were not fit to lead the big tent, he reportedly said they were “not straight”.

“Anwar has announced that he wants to be the prime minister several times, but it didn’t happen because he didn’t have the support,” he said.