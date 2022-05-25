Dr M: Policies encompassing national development vital for conducive business environment

PUTRAJAYA: A conducive business environment is created through sound and effective policies that encompass all aspects of national development, said former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad(pix).

Dr Mahathir, who is also Perdana Leadership Foundation (PLF) honorary president, elaborated that those policies, though compartmentalised by sectors, do not function in silo as they are intertwined and complement each other.

“By the same token, the private and business sectors, in pursuit of their economic objectives must not be detached from the society they seek to flourish and grow,” he said in his presentation on “Achieving Success in Business and Life”, in conjunction with the PLF SME Leaders Programme 2022, here, today.

Elaborating on the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Dr Mahathir emphasised that the small and medium business sector is a vital driving force.

“These are new enterprises that have the potential to grow beyond the SME scale to become national or even multinational companies,” he said, adding that in Malaysia, the number of micro, small, and medium-sized businesses is expected to exceed 1.2 million in 2021, a trend that is both healthy and promising.

Dr Mahathir also advised Malaysians, especially the business community, to continue working hard, be willing to roll up their sleeves, and comprehend every aspect of the enterprise.

“It is a popularly promoted narrative that one should not work hard but work smart. Indeed, why should one work for 10 hours if the result can be achieved in half the time?

“But such adage should be read alongside another adage – ‘easy come easy go’, which means what you achieve easily will also diminish easily,” he added.-Bernama