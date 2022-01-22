Dr M reportedly warded, press gather at IJN for updates

PETALING JAYA: Members of the press are currently gathered at the National Heart Institute (IJN) to get the latest update on former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s condition.

It was reported that Dr Mahathir is currently warded at the hospital’s Critical Care Unit (CCU).

The IJN said that it would issue a statement on Dr Mahathir’s condition soon.

Earlier this month, the IJN said in a statement that the former prime minister was admitted to the hospital for an elective medical procedure.

On Dec 16, 2021, Dr Mahathir was admitted to IJN for a full medical check-up and further observation. He was discharged on Dec 22.

The Langkawi MP had previously undergone two heart bypass operations in 1989 and 2007.