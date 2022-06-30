Dr M to contest Langkawi if no other choice

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad(pix) says he is willing to consider contesting the next general election (GE15) to defend his Langkawi parliamentary seat, AstroAwani reports.

However, the 96-year-old said Pejuang had identified several candidates to contest in Langkawi, but it is too early to reveal about them.

“We (Pejuang) have candidates, we can’t reveal about them yet.

“If there isn’t any other suitable choice and if people suggest (I contest in Langkawi), I will consider it,” he said after a meeting with ferry operators at a hotel in Kuah, Langkawi, last night.

In March, Mahathir said he had decided not to defend his Langkawi parliamentary seat in GE15, citing his poor health and age.