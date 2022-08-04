Dr M unveils Malay-based parties, NGOs coalition

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has announced the formation of a new coalition comprising Malay-based parties and NGOs, FMT reports.

The coalition includes his party Pejuang, National Indian Muslim Alliance Party (Iman), Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) and Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa).

“This movement is formed as an initiative to change the government,” Mahathir reportedly at a press conference in Putrajaya.

Mahathir will be the coalition’s chairman, the report added.