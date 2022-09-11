Dr Mahathir admits GTA lacks support in several constituencies

SHAH ALAM: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) pro tem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) has admitted that the coalition has not been well received in several constituencies because many voters do not really understand the movement.

“Surely, there are certain areas where support is lacking but we are making efforts to enlighten them on GTA and how they can benefit by voting for GTA,” he told reporters during a walkabout with GTA-Pejuang candidate for the Shah Alam parliamentary seat, Mohd Rafique Rashid, at the Section 24 night market here today.

Dr Mahathir, however, did not name the areas where GTA was not getting enough support.

He also expressed confidence that Mohd Rafique would do well.

“In Selangor GTA’s chances are good, as evident from the support we get in certain areas. But we do not have many banners and flags because we do not have money,” he said.

Asked which seats GTA could win, the incumbent Langkawi MP said: “We can win in many areas. Langkawi, my former constituency Kubang Pasu, Amirudin’s (Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah) current seat and Jerlun, which is held by Mukhriz (Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir).”

He said GTA was expected to unveil its manifesto tomorrow.

GTA comprises Pejuang, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa), Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (IMAN) and non-governmental organisations grouped under Gagasan Bangsa.

In the 15th general election, GTA is contesting under the Pejuang symbol, except for Kelantan where its candidates will stand on a Putra ticket.-Bernama