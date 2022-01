KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad(pix) was admitted to the National Heart Institue (IJN) here today for an elective medical procedure.

In a statement today, IJN said that due to current standard operating procedures (SOP), no visitors were allowed to visit the former prime minister.

On Dec 16 last year, Dr Mahathir was admitted to IJN for a full medical check-up and for further observation.

He was discharged from IJN on Dec 23 at 11.30 am.-Bernama