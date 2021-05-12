Dr.Mahathir apologises, ready to face music for defying SOP

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today offered an apology, saying that he is also ready to face the music for defying the standard operating procedures (SOP) during a programme in Langkawi last week.

The Langkawi MP said he was informed that he had violated the SOP by not recording his body temperature when entering Surau Tsunami Batu Arang in Kuala Teriang, Kuah, for a Ramadan aid distribution programme on May 8.

“This is an offence. It shouldn’t have been done. I am sorry for not complying with the SOP. I will face the music according to the relevant law,” he said in his Facebook post.

He said the SOP should be adhered to by everyone as it could help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We shouldn’t take this lightly. Again, I apologise for defying the rules,” he said.-BERNAMA