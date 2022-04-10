Dr Mahathir: Bersatu will lose GE15

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu will pay for its alleged “betrayal” in the upcoming General Election, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

“Where is Bersatu? The party has no power now.

“Bersatu will also lose in GE15 because it does not have the support of Umno and PAS,“ the former premier said in a Facebook post today.

Mahathir was referring to the Sheraton Move in February 2020, which led to the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Meanwhile, on a separate matter, Mahathir also slammed Umno for pushing for an early election despite warnings of the flood season, saying the party was only concerned about coming into power and had little regard for the people’s welfare.