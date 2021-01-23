Dr Mahathir not hospitalised

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) is still at his house today and not hospitalised, thereby denying rumours that the former prime minister was experiencing health problems.

In a short six-second video uploaded on his official Facebook page, Dr Mahathir said: “Saturday 23 January, I am at home.”

At the same time, he also uploaded a statement, “I am healthy, alhamdulillah =)”, as a caption on the video.

Recently, there were messages going viral on social media sites, including on WhatsApp stating that Dr Mahathir was unwell and having difficulty breathing. — Bernama