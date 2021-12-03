Dr Mahathir: Pejuang not involve in Sarawak election

PUTRAJAYA: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) will not field candidates or support anyone in the 12th Sarawak State Election, said its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad(pix).

“We will contest only in the 15th General Election. We are not involved (in the Sarawak election),“ he said.

He told the media this after launching “Speaking of Mass Destruction ... A Journey to Iraq as Seen by Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali”, a coffee-table book that recorded Dr Siti Hasmah’s journey to Iraq in 2000 when the country was under sanction.

The Election Commission fixed nomination day for the Sarawak election on Dec 6, early voting on Dec 14 and polling day on Dec 18.

Meanwhile, Dr Siti Hasmah said the book was based on her experience visiting the war-torn nation for three days at a time when it was challenging for outsiders to enter the country.

“I was requested by my husband, the then prime minister (Dr Mahathir), to visit Iraq on his behalf to know more about the situation in the country,” she told reporters, adding that she did not feel nervous or afraid to do so.

“In this book, you will learn about the destructions it experienced which also affected women and children,“ she said.

Dr Siti Hasmah was joined by 10 women representing various non-governmental organisations during the visit.

The 170-page book features photographs of the people the delegation managed to speak to.

Priced at RM120 it can be purchased on Instagram at Ali and Ali Medialinks and all proceeds from the sale will be channelled to charity organisations protecting children in countries affected by conflicts.-Bernama