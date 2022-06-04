Dr Mahathir: Pejuang open for cooperation with professionals, NGO

MALACCA: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) is opening its doors for cooperation with Malay professionals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in facing the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad(pix) said the party had met with many NGOs, including Tretired teachers and army members.

“These NGOs have supporters, we know they talk about the problems of the Malays and they are also interested in saving the future of the Malays,“ he told reporters after opening the said. He said this to reporters after opening the Melaka Pejuang retreat here today.

On the retreat, Dr Mahathir said it was held to explain to members in the state on the party’s direction.

“Many do not know about Pejuang, even among its members and leaders. They do not know in depth why this party was formed. So we come to every state to explain and hopefully this retreat can inspire party members to work harder,” he said.-Bernama