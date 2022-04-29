Dr Mahathir reminds students to steer clear of bullying

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reminded students not to be involved in bullying, saying such acts would lead to a culture of thuggery.

Dr Mahathir said this when expressing his sadness over a bullying case at a secondary school in Langkawi, Kedah.

“It has become a police case. I hope all the students involved will realise that bullying is not something we should be proud of,” the Langkawi Member of Parliament said in a post on his official Twitter account today.

Yesterday, the media reported that police had received a report about a 16-year-old schoolboy being assaulted by other students on Wednesday.

Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said 13 Form Four students of the school had been arrested in connection with the case, which has gone viral in a 25-second video on social media.-Bernama