Dr Mahathir to be discharged from IJN in few days

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad(pix) is expected to be discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) within the next few days, according to IJN.

In a statement today, IJN said the team of doctors treating Dr Mahathir was satisfied with the results of the investigations done over the last few days.

“Tun Dr Mahathir has completed all the necessary investigations for his medical check-up following admission to the IJN,” it said.

Dr Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali expressed their thanks to all who have been praying for him, the statement said.

On Dec 16, Dr Mahathir was admitted to IJN for a full medical check-up and further observation. -Bernama