Dr Zaini: Kelantan records two deaths due to dengue this year

KOTA BHARU: Two deaths due to dengue fever have been reported in Kelantan this year as of last June, said State Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

He said a total of 197 dengue cases were recorded during the period, an increase of 96 cases or 95.05 percent from 101 cases recorded during the corresponding period last year.

“This year, there have been 10 episodes of dengue outbreak reported in Kelantan, compared to five episodes of dengue outbreak during the corresponding period last year,” he said in a statement today.

He said there were currently five active dengue outbreaks in the state, namely in Badang, Kota and Panji in Kota Bharu and in Taman Sri Mahang and Bukit China 2 in Ketereh.

Dr Zaini said a total of 94,867 premises and residential houses had been inspected so far this year, with 2,967 premises were detected to have breeding grounds for Aedes mosquito, which saw a total of 461 compounds, worth RM230,500, issued to the owners concerned.-Bernama