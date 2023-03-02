Dr Zaliha, Malaysia’s first minister honoured to chair WHO Executive Board Meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) became the first Malaysian Minister of Health to be honoured to chair the 152nd Session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board Meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, from Jan 30 to Feb 7.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the honour was the first in the country’s history and throughout his 10 years of involvement with the WHO.

Dr Noor Hisham said Dr Zaliha was honoured to chair the meeting after being appointed as the vice-chairman of the WHO Executive Board representing the Western Pacific region for 2023-2024.

“This is the first time in the history of our Health Minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa, to chair the 152nd Session of WHO Executive Board Meeting on poliomyelitis eradication, polio transition planning, and polio post-certification.

“This is one of the main achievements of Dr Zaliha who is on her first official visit abroad since being appointed as Minister of Health,” he tweeted.

The WHO Executive Board meeting is a regular meeting attended by health ministers, directors-general and experts in the field of health.

It is a platform to discuss commitments, policies, programme implementation status and the direction of the health sector that has been agreed upon by consensus under the WHO. -Bernama