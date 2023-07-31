Dr Zaliha: MOH will work on solving Pasir Mas Hospital woes

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will find a way to resolve the issues and complaints faced by the Pasir Mas Hospital.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said she made a surprise visit to the hospital after receiving complaints from the public about overcrowding and long waiting times to receive treatment, among other issues.

“I managed to survey the situation in the hospital myself to identify the causes of these problems.

“I will discuss the matter with the relevant departments within the ministry and the Kelantan Health Department, to seek ways to resolve the problems and ensure the best healthcare services for the people without neglecting the hospital staff,” she said on Twitter, today. -Bernama