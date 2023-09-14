Dr Zaliha: PPP in healthcare sectors to further expand in line with White Paper

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to expand and strengthen Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the healthcare sectors to align with the principles of the Madani Economy, which prioritises economic growth that is inclusive, sustainable, and promotes social well-being.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said a main thrust of the White Paper is the emphasis on a “whole of government and whole of society approach”, where everyone plays a role in making healthcare a national agenda.

“This aspiration requires collaboration and innovation across the public and private sectors, so that we can effectively enhance the accessibility and efficiency of Malaysia’s healthcare services.

“In this regard, private-public partnerships are a key component of our overall strategy, particularly in areas of service delivery and capacity-building. This approach aims to improve access to healthcare while optimising resource allocation between public and private facilities.

“Additionally, the strategy emphasises strengthening the healthcare system’s foundation and governance by promoting research, innovation, and evidence-based practices,“ she said in her speech at the Joint Venture Signing Ceremony between Sunsuria Healthcare and Icon Cancer Centre here today.

While meeting with the media, Dr Zaliha said there were various PPP during the COVID-19 pandemic and the government is looking at expanding as well as strengthening these partnership in the healthcare sectors especially in training and services.

“I am looking forward for a blueprint and we can see where and which PPP we can work with,“ she added.

Meanwhile, the joint venture between Sunsuria Healthcare and Icon Cancer Centre will bring an international knowledge-sharing network of over 300 oncologists and cancer industry partners, along with the latest approaches in clinical research, treatment techniques, and drugs.

Dr Zaliha said efforts such as the joint ventures, complement the ministry’s own action plan for battling cancer, as outlined in the Malaysian National Strategic Plan for Cancer Control Programme 2021-2025.

In addition to improving the health of cancer survivors from diagnosis to treatment, the ministry welcomes future-facing solutions that align with strategic goals to address the country’s cancer research needs and strengthen the medical pool of talent.

“My hope is that this joint-venture will serve as an example to others in the sector, and encourage more players to play an active role in creating a healthier, cancer-free nation,” she said. -Bernama