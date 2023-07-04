Dr Zaliha: Public health personnel prioritise patients by rejecting strike

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) appreciates the commitment and high professionalism of health personnel in the public service who place the priority of patients above personal interest by rejecting the strike organised by doctors recently.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the strike is not the best solution to deal with each arising problem and on the other hand the matter should be handled prudently and professionally through the correct platform.

“I would like to thank all health personnel who are prepared to serve the people and reject the strike among doctors recently,” she said in a statement today.

The media reported that a group of contract doctors planned to hold a strike for three days from April 3 to 5 by not being present for duty or by taking sick and emergency leave.

Dr Zaliha said the announcement of ‘Mogok Doktor Malaysia’ which went viral on social media involving 8,000 to 12,000 contract doctors failed to paralyse the health service as planned by the organisers.

“The priority of patients is more important than personal interest continues to become an inspiration to each of them (doctor).

“The professional code of ethics among medical officers should be preserved and made the guide towards empowering the medical institution in the country as a paradigm shift,” she said.

She said the organising of the strike is seen more as a threat and provocation as well as serving certain interests while putting the lives of the people in jeopardy.

“I would like to put on record my thanks to the top leadership of MOH, state health and hospital directors as well as heads of services in their preparedness to face such a possibility that day,” she said. -Bernama