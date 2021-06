KUALA LUMPUR: It was high-drama at a flats in Jinjang here when a depressed man was saved by residents in the nick of time as he attempted to jump off the building in a suicide bid.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the incident occurred at 11am today on the 11th floor of Block B at the Beringin flats at Jinjang Utara when a 25-year-old man climbed out of a window of a unit and attempted to jump.

He said neighbours who were alerted by occupants of the flat managed to rescue the man.

Beh said the man was then taken to the Jinjang police station for investigations.

He said investigations showed that the man who came to the city from Ipoh and stayed with a friend at the flats was depressed as he was out of a job and lonely.

Beh said the case is being probed for attempted suicide under Section 309 of the Penal Code.

Two videos of the incident taken by residents of adjacent flats were widely shared in social media platforms today.

The videos showed the man precariously dangling from the edge of the window as another elderly man held on tightly to his legs and tried to pull him back into the flats unit as other residents watched in horror.

The man struggles to break free from his rescuer but the elderly man manages to save his life.

Beh urged those with information on the case to call the Sentul police station at 03-4048 2206.