KUCHING: E-commerce fraud cases in Kuching rose drastically when 61 cases involving losses amounting to RM403,386.80 were reported in the first six months of this year.

Kuching district police chief, ACP Ahsmon Bajah said 12 cases were reported involving loses of RM88,542 last year compared to six cases involving losses totalling RM237,280 in 2019.

“A total 79 people aged between 19 and 57 have become e-commerce fraud victims from 2019 until June this year involving losses estimated at RM729,208.80,” he told a press conference here, today.

Ahsmon said the e-commerce fraud cases involved online purchases via various social media applications and websites.

He said the scammers would offer discounts that seem too good to be true to lure victims into buying their products.

Ashmon said after receiving payments from victims, the scammers would then issue them with purchase order and tracking numbers.

He said the victim only realised that they had been cheated after being unable to track their purchased items and failing to contact the sellers.

Ashmon said so far no arrests have been made, but the police had identified 26 suspects and were in the midst of tracking them down.

He urged the public to exercise caution and check with http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/ to verify the status of bank accounts before making any payment to a third party.

Members of the public can also contact CCID Scam Resource Centre at 03-26101559 and 03-26101599 to get advice or channel information on commercial crimes including e-commerce fraud. -Bernama