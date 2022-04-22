Draw with Kawasaki shows JDT can compete with the best in Asia

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) good run in the AFC Champions League (ACL), especially their 0-0 draw with J1 League leaders Kawasaki Frontale at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here last night, proves that they can compete with giant Asian clubs.

JDT coach Benjamin Mora said their surprisingly good start to the tournament, which includes straight wins against Guangzhou FC and Hyundai Ulsan FC, would spur the players to perform even better in the next round.

He said his team gave their best in last night’s game, which he described as very tough and tactical.

“Tough game, difficult game. We managed to hold on for a 0-0 draw,” he added.

“Everyone made a good job; as you can see, it was a good game. The Japanese team was very structured, tactically sharp,” he told a post-match press conference at the stadium.

He said JDT did not play defensively to go for a draw, as they entered every match with the target of winning.

“We held on as much as we could. We also counter-attacked and kept assisting our wingers Arif Aiman Hanapi, Fernando Rodriguez Ortega and Bergson Da Silva.

“So, actually we wanted three points but the golden point of course is very good. We did a good job in shifting the players,” he added.

Kawasaki Frontale head coach Toru Oniki admitted that his team had a tough time against JDT.

“It would be a different result if we could score. In the first half, we had many chances but couldn’t score.

“We hope to do a lot of training to perform well in the next game,” he said.

JDT now lead Group I with seven points, followed by Kawasaki Frontale with five points, Ulsan Hyundai on four points and Guangzhou FC in the last spot without any points.-Bernama