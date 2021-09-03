Dream comes true for beleaguered couple

DR Basri Husin thought his world had ended when a bout of dengue fever left him paralysed in 2014.

The fever caused a blood clot that led to him losing the use of his legs. But Basri and his wife Ashikin Aini Abdullah did not lose sight of their dream to find a better home for their two children, and to ensure a better life for them.

Recently, their dream came true. The couple won a RM600,000 house in a contest organised by online property guide PropertyGuru.

Ashikin had entered the contest without Basri’s knowledge.

Recalling his fight with dengue fever, Basri said he cried for two weeks when he was informed that he would no longer be able to walk. He and Ashikin have been married for six years and they have two children.

The couple have been nursing a dream to move out of their low-cost flat in a osquito-infested area in Bukit Angkasa, Kuala Lumpur.

Basri, a native of Padang Serai in Kedah and an academic at heart, was studying for his PhD in Philosophical Studies, and was full of hope for the future. But the grim prospects of living the rest of his life wheelchair-bound was emotionally unbearable.

Nonetheless, he counted himself fortunate that he had Ashikin at his side.

“She reminded me that tears would not help us and told me that I would have to fight for my future,” he recounted.

Basri was told that he had 50 days to learn how to use a wheelchair at University Malaya Medical Centre, where he was warded. This was followed by months of rehabilitation.

“I had to strengthen my hand and arm muscles, and learn how to pick myself up if I fell from the wheelchair.”

He also had to learn to be independent, to perform personal tasks such as putting on his clothes without assistance. It took seven months before he was discharged from hospital, but the battle was not over yet. He now had to adjust to life in a wheelchair.

One of the first challenges he had to overcome was his lack of mobility. The couple eventually bought a car that was modified to enable Basri to drive.

Having regained his mobility, Basri returned to campus to continue with his studies. To ensure his convenience and safety, he was placed with other special needs students. However, he had to quit his part-time job as a lecturer.

“I still have a few years left before I can graduate,” he said.

Back home, things also started looking up for him and Ashikin. A friend reached out to a bank and the financial institution agreed to help pay his fees and for accommodation.

Ashikin was left with the task of supporting the family on her salary as an assistant researcher.

Despite the setback, the couple continued to nurture their dream of having a home of

their own.

“Our children were growing up fast and we needed a conducive place to live in,” Basri said.

The couple are hoping to move into their new home soon.

Now, Basri is an active advocate for the physically disabled. He is secretary of the Malaysian Spinal Cord Injury Advocacy Association.

They have shared their journey in a series of webinars with other couples in similar circumstances.

“I have Ashikin to thank for all the good things that have come our way. She’s my pillar of strength,” he added.