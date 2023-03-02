Dress code: Common sense, discretion must prevail in times of emergency - MCA

PETALING JAYA: Wanita MCA chief Wong You Fong has called on the police to exercise common sense and use their discretion in times of emergency.

She said there is a sense of urgency and emergency when individuals file a police report as they seek the police’s assistance, services and intervention to investigate a matter and, if necessary, to apprehend the perpetrator and deliver justice, said Wanita MCA chief Wong You Fong.

“For victims of domestic violence, rape, grievous assault or deliberate arson, if they are drenched in blood or clad in pyjamas or have been stripped of their clothing, and rush to the police station for help and protection, would those victims be expected to return home, bathe first (and wash away all evidence?), clean and groom themselves before lodging a police report?” she said in a statement today.

Wong was commenting on a recent incident, where a woman was denied entry to the Kajang police station to lodge a report even though she was wearing Bermuda shorts, the length of which was below her knees. The woman claimed she had to change her clothing before entry was allowed.

She also urged Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution to look into the matter, saying that confidence in enforcement agencies is instilled when they become people-friendly.

“Wanita MCA also urges the police to heed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said’s clarification back in 2015, where she said that there was no dress code for the public when dealing with government departments and agencies.

“Be guardians of security instead of moral policing,” she said.