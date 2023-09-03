Dress code: Visitor barred from entering HTAA due to misunderstanding - Dr Nor Azmi

KUANTAN: The dispute between a security guard and a visitor at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here yesterday was due to a misunderstanding on the dress code, said Pahang Health director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

She said the incident that occurred during the visiting hours was likely due to a misunderstanding by the security guard about the definition of the dress code to enter the hospital.

“So far, no problem has arisen for visitors who are dressed in such a way to enter during visiting hours, except for those not decently dressed.

“The HTAA has taken appropriate measures to make the security guards understand that they should not take any enforcement action without official instructions from the hospital,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Nor Azimi said that after this incident, there were no more problems in terms of the dress code at the hospital.

She was responding to several videos which went viral on social media showing that a visitor was denied entry to the hospital for wearing a pair of shorts that did not cover her knees. -Bernama