Drive-through vaccination gets green light

PETALING JAYA: The government will be rolling out a drive-through Covid-19 vaccination system for the public

This was decided after a successful pilot project run at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) in Kubang Kerian, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

He also said 500 private hospitals will start administering Covid-19 vaccines from June 15 while 1,000 private clinics will be enlisted to be vaccination centres before June 30.

Selangor and Kuala Lumpur will get two to three more mega vaccination centres respectively to smoothen the vaccination process.