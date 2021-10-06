Drive to curb party switching is wanting

PETALING JAYA: While an anti-party hopping law will bring stability to the Malaysian political system, there is little impetus to realise it.

This is the view shared by political analysts theSun spoke to yesterday.

Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya said that now is the best time to push for it, but Prof James Chin said there is a slim chance of either side of the political divide supporting it.

Describing it as “an antidote for political precariousness”, Awang Azman said that by tabling an anti-party hopping law for debate in Parliament, the government will show that it respects the mandate of the people.

“But while we wait for the legislation to be tabled in Parliament, there should be an urgent movement now to reject party hopping by any elected representative,” he said.

He said the movement should be led by people from all walks of life, from academics and culturalists to activists and even politicians themselves.

“If this movement is successful, the political leadership will eventually have to bow to the voice of the people,” he added.

Awang Azman was commenting on the announcement by four Malacca assemblymen that they were withdrawing support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali(pix).

The four are Datuk Seri Idris Haron and Datuk Nor Azman Hassan of Barisan Nasional, Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad of Bersatu, and independent Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee.

Awang Azman said their justification that they were doing it in the interest of the people was irrelevant.

Chin said that while there already is a memorandum of understanding between the government and the Opposition to not allow party hopping, he does not believe that the truce will hold. “Both sides understand that with such a legislation, they will no longer be able to increase their support (or representation in the Dewan Rakyat or state assemblies),” he said.

He shared Awang Azman’s view that an anti-party hopping law will bring stability to the political system, and reduce the risk of governments falling in mid-term, as has just happened in Malacca.

Chin agreed with an observation by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan that there is no longer a dominant party and the political clout of the Malays is at its lowest in history.

He said that political instability will continue if the Malays are still split three ways in the next general election.

“It is my hope that there will be a clearly dominant Malay party in the next general election, and I expect Umno will be that party. I see them coming back to power again,” he added.

Meanwhile, Umno has pledged to continue supporting Sulaiman as chief minister.

Party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said those who have announced their withdrawal of support for Sulaiman will also face disciplinary action.

“To those who have betrayed the party, I hope they are ready to receive a dismissal letter,” he said at a press conference at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

He said Sulaiman will lead the caretaker state government until the Election Commission announces an official date for snap polls.

“My advice (to Sulaiman) is to give priority to (the needs of) the people in the state regardless of religion, or whether they live in the city or in the suburbs. Also priority should be given to the health aspect especially during this Covid-19 crisis,” he said.

He said that in line with the advice given by the National Security Council and Health Ministry, it may not be wise to hold a state election within 60 day as stipulated by the Election Act.

Citing the surge in infection in Sarawak, Ahmad Zahid said addressing the Covid-19 crisis should remain a priority, alluding to the possibility of following in the footsteps of Sarawak in declaring a state of emergency.