Driver seriously injured in parking lot crash

MALACCA: A man was seriously injured after the car he was driving skidded and crashed in a parking lot at a factory in Jalan Batu Berendam, here yesterday.

The crash also resulted in three other cars and a motorcycle belonging to factory workers being damaged.

Malacca Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the accident occurred at about 2.30 am and the 35-year-old driver was rushed to Malacca Hospital for treatment.

“The incident is believed to have happened when the man coming from the direction of Peringgit to Batu Berendam lost control of the vehicle, hit a pipe on the left side of the road before crashing into a Honda ASF motorcycle.

“His Proton Waja car then hit three cars, a Proton Wira and two Honda City cars which were parked there,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the man suffered internal injuries while the four factory workers were not injured.

“The case is being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act (RTD) 1987,“ he added.-Bernama