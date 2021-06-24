Driver suffers serious burns after LPG lorry catches fire

BUTTERWORTH: A driver of a lorry transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) suffered second-degree burns after the vehicle caught fire in an incident at a factory in Perai Industrial Area here, yesterday.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said in the 2.30 pm incident, the 50-year-old victim was given first aid at the scene, before being brought to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for further treatment.

“Upon arriving at the scene, we found the fire involves a five-tonne lorry and the incident occurred at the LPG filling area of the factory,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that the fire had caused major damage to the vehicle.

He said firefighters managed to control the fire from spreading inside the factory area, which was filled with LPG cylinders, in 10 minutes and the fire was put off completely at 4.42 pm.

The cause of the fire and losses are still being investigated. -Bernama