Driving against traffic flow: Lorry driver remanded for four days

JOHOR BAHRU: The lorry driver who was arrested for driving against the flow of traffic at Km5.5 of the Second Link Expressway yesterday, was remanded today for four days to facilitate investigation.

The remand order against the 41-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Nurzihan Abdul Rehman for the probe under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Yesterday, Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said the suspect was also driving under the influence of alcohol and had collided with other vehicles.

He said the incident occurred at 4.30 pm when the lorry driver was on his way from Kulai, heading towards Tanjung Pelepas Port.

The lorry driver had missed the intersection to the port and went into the opposite lane towards the port, he added.-Bernama