Drop in cases corruption cases among civil servants in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has recorded a 87 per cent drop in corruption cases involving state civil servants in the past four years following the concerted efforts of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the state government to combat the problem.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor(pix) said the significant decline clearly showed that the level of awareness of civil servants on corruption offences, apart from the shared responsibility in fighting the crime was increasing.

According to the MACC statistics, as of August this year, only six investigation papers were opened compared to nine cases last year, 11 cases (2019) and 47 cases (2018).

“This also reflects the seriousness and readiness of the people of Sabah together with the MACC in fighting corruption,“ he said in his speech at the state-level International Anti-Corruption Day celebration at Menara Kinabalu here today.

Commenting further, Hajiji said, the Sabah government had made it mandatory for the public sector to create an Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) to ensure a high level of integrity among civil servants.

Hajiji said nine of the 11 ministries in the state had implemented their respective OACPs which would also increase public confidence and enhance public service delivery.

“I believe that Sabah government departments and agencies are highly committed and strive to preserve integrity as a whole,” he said.

He also urged the community to continue to provide support and cooperation by reporting abuse of power and corruption cases in their areas to the MACC.

“Those who provide important information to the MACC will be protected under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010,“ he said.-Bernama