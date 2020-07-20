Drop in crime recorded nationwide during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: There was a drop in criminal activity when the country was locked down to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to Deputy Home Minister I Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said, 2,225 reports were received for various offences from Jan 1 to March 17.

“During the movement control order (MCO) from March 18 to May 3, there were only 546 reports. The number rose to 708 during the conditional MCO from May 4 to June 9,” he said.

“During the recovery MCO from June 10 to June 30, there were 488 cases,” he told Fong Kui Lun (Bukit Bintang-DAP) who had raised a question on the crime index in Kuala Lumpur.

This adds up to 1,742 cases of criminal activity reported during the three phases of the MCO, Ismail added.

He said the police force will be strengthened and drones will be deployed to help fight crime in the city.

Theft of motorcycles accounted for the lion’s share of the cases reported in Kuala Lumpur during the MCO, he told Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (Kuala Krai-PAS).

Ismail said the police were considering a proposal to reclassify online scams under the serious crimes index.

Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is Pandan MP, noted the media had reported that online scams had been removed from the serious crimes index and reclassified as online crimes.

Ismail admitted that a few cases of commercial crimes, such as onlins scams, had been reclassified as they do not fall under the serious crimes index.

He said the police are studying a proposal to classify commercial crimes as online crimes.