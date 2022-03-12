Drop in flood victims in Selangor, Malaka, one PPS closes

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Melaka and Selangor who were evacuated to temporary relief centres (PPS) dropped to 122 victims from 32 families this morning compared with 254 victims from 65 families reported yesterday.

The National Disaster Command Centre (NDCC) of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) in its latest report at 8 am stated in Selangor, the number of victims in Kuala Langat and Sepang districts increased to 89 victims from 25 families this morning compared with yesterday’s 52 victims from 14 families.

A total of 19 victims from seven families are being housed at the SK Kota Warisan PPS in Sepang compared with 122 victims from 32 families in yesterday’s report while the number of victims in the other three PPS operating in the state remained the same.

The three PPS in Kuala Langat are housing 12 victims from three families in Balai Raya Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Tadom, 52 victims from 14 families in Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Bukit Changgang and six victims from one family in Sekolah RTB Bukit Changgang.

The Balai Raya Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Serdang PPS in Kuala Langat, Selangor which housed 29 individuals from eight families was finally closed this morning since the PPS began its operations on March 9.

Meanwhile in Melaka, the only PPS opened on March 8 in the Jasin district at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Penghulu is still sheltering 33 victims from seven families this morning.-Bernama